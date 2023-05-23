Phillip Whitman Published 10:42 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Phillip Douglas Whitman, 74, of Ironton, died on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Neal) Whitman.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, those who wish to express their sympathy consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Whitman family with arrangements.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.