Terry Leep Published 10:43 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Terry Leep

Terry Jay Leep, 73, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Leep.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Grayson, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.