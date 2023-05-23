Trojans blank Pointers 4-0 in D3 district semifinals Published 7:51 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Jim Walker

CHILLICOTHE — Rapid Fired Pizza would be proud.

It took just an hour and 25 minutes to play the Division 3 district semifinal game on Tuesday at Paints Stadium.

But the result left a bad taste in the mouths of the South Point Pointers who lost 4-0 to the Portsmouth Trojans.

Pointers’ pitcher Braydon Hanshaw limited Portsmouth to just 4 hits and 2 earned run with 6 strikeouts and no walks.

But the Pointers couldn’t put anything together as the Trojans Tyler Duncan gave up only 5 hits as he struck out 7 and walked one.

The Trojans (24-3) got a run in the first and 3 in the third with Trevin Brooks getting a 2-run single.

Gage Chapman was 2-3 to pace the Pointers (17-11). Corey Otzenberger, Xavier Haney and Rece Craft were all 1-3.

J.T. Williams was 1-3 with an RBI, Brooks 1-3 with 2 RBI, Vinnie Lonardo 1-2 and Reade Pendleton 1-3 to lead the Trojans who will play Lucasville Valley Thursday in the district finals.

Valley blanked Meigs 2-0.

South Point 000 000 0 = 0 5 2

Portsmouth 103 000 x = 4 4 0

Brayden Hanshaw and Joey Lobaldo. Tyler Duncan and Trevin Brooks. W-Duncan (IP-7.0, H-5, R-0, K- 7, BB-1). L-Hanshaw (IP-6.0, H-4, R-4, ER-2, K-6, BB-0). Hitting-South Point: Corey Otzenberger 1-3, Gage Chapman 2-3, Xavier Haney 1-3, Rece Creaft 1-3; Portsmouth: J.T. Williams 1-3 RBI, Reade Pendleton 1-3, Trevin Brooks 1-3 2-RBI, Vinnie Lonardo 1-2.