EDITORIAL: Getting ready for the year’s big day Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Over the weekend, the nonprofit Third and Center took part in another of their many projects to improve the aesthetics of downtown Ironton.

Community members joined the group in repainting the crosswalk art near the Rotary Fountain, something the group has done regularly since they first created the project a few years ago.

Organizers hope that the artwork inspires others to improve the looks of downtown Ironton, something we see a lot of this time of year.

Email newsletter signup

Whether it is flags installed by the Ironton-Lawrence Memorial Day parade committee or colorful bunting put up by businesses like Central Furniture or Rotary Club members cleaning up the fountian plaza, many have worked to make the city becomes brighter in the lead up to next week’s big event.

And we encourage everyone to follow their example and do their part to keep things clean.

The parade draws thousands to downtown Ironton and is a showcase for the city each year and we commend all who work to make a good impression on those who come for this special event and proud tradition.