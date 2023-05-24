Larry Hawthorne Published 10:54 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Larry Oscar Hawthorne, 80, of Chesapeake, died Monday May 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hawthorne.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville. Burial will follow.

There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.