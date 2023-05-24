Marshall Athletics announces Day of Service Initiative Published 9:51 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall Athletics’ Fountain Project, presented by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, is partnering with several key community groups for a Day of Service on June 9 to give the city’s fire hydrants a fresh coat of Kelly Green paint while readying them for important safety checks.

Email newsletter signup

This event teams Marshall Athletics, the Huntington Fire Department and West Virginia American Water with Marshall fans and Huntington residents to beautify the downtown Huntington area while aiding in the effort to keep the community safe.

“This initiative will be great for the community, great for our staff, great for the fire department and great for American Water,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears. “The freshly-painted hydrants will enhance the neighborhood look and provide improved functionality. It is 100 percent a WIN-WIN-WIN-WIN for all involved.”

Spears is calling on Marshall Athletics staff members and student-athletes, as well as Marshall University faculty to join with Herd fans and those within the Greater Huntington area for an event that builds pride and togetherness between the city and Marshall University while also emphasizing the importance of fire safety measures in our community.

Those wishing to join with Marshall Athletics for its Day of Service can do so by May 31 by clicking HERE.

“When the great people of Huntington and Marshall collaborate, awesome things happen!” Spears said.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 9 and will incorporate the fire hydrants on Third, Fourth and Fifth Avenues from 7th Street to 24th Street in Huntington.

Fire hydrants within that zone will initially be scraped of old paint before applying the new coat of Kelly Green and White. Following the completion of the fresh paint job, the Huntington Fire Department will come in and conduct their safety checks of those hydrants.

West Virginia American Water will provide volunteers with supplies for the event, which includes paint, wire brushes and personal protective equipment (Ex: vest and protective eyewear).