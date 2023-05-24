Scioto County man arrested in shooting Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Dummitt charged with felonious assault after shooting man in the face

MCDERMOTT — A Scioto County man was arrested on Saturday after a woman called 911 to say her husband had been shot in the face.

When deputies and emergency personnel arrived at 2874 Tatman-Coe Rd., McDermott, deputies found William Issac Dummitt, 23, with a gunshot wound to the face. They also learned the suspect had left the scene in a truck.

Dummitt was transported by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center, then later transported to a trauma center to undergo surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

Detectives were able to process the scene, collecting evidence and obtaining witnesses statements.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that while deputies were out on Tatman-Coe Road, the 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting that a truck had been involved in a crash on Pollock Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to this call and found the crashed truck.

matched the description of the one in which the suspect had fled Tatman-Coe Road.

Deputies and detectives responded to the crash scene and recovered a firearm from inside of the truck. The suspect, Henry Allan Clay Jr., 26, of Lucasville, was later located on foot in the area.

He was transported by squad to SOMC for treatment. He was also interviewed and evidence was collected, which resulted in his arrest.

He was sent to Grant Hospital, in Columbus, for observation and further testing. He was later discharged and taken to the Scioto County Jail on Sunday.

Clay has been charged with one count of second degree felonious assault, one count of third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, and misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond after appearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.