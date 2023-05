Cathy Smith Published 10:10 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Cathy Smith

Cathy Ann Smith, 64, of South Point, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Steve Smith.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete at this time.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.