Hall releases third novel Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Anthology goes from Middle Ages to the future

ASHLAND, Ky. – Coy Hall, professor of history at Ashland Community and Technical College, has released his third novel, “A Pantheon of Thieves and Other Weird Tales.”

The book was released from The Scythian Wolf Press on May 8 and is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble’s websites.

Hall will be releasing two more novels this fall, “The Promise of Plague Wolves” on Sept. 12 and “A Seance for Wicked King Death” on Nov. 10.

“A Pantheon of Thieves and Other Weird Tales” contains eight stories that range from the Middle Ages to the Thirty Years’ War to World War I to a future in the deep cold of space.

An Amazon reviewer said the following about Hall’s novel, “From folk horror, the Gothic, to existential/cosmic horror, A Pantheon of Thieves does not disappoint. It has something for every horror lover’s taste.”

“‘With A Pantheon of Thieves,’ I wanted to release a collection of historical horror stories that explored strange divinities and forgotten religions,” said Hall. “This is mental archaeology on the fringe. The horror within the book is the horror of knowing.”

This novel comes on the heels of his previously released books: “Grimoire of the Four Impostors” and “The Hangman Feeds the Jackal.”

For more about Hall’s publications, visit https://www.coyhall.com.