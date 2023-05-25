Herd game themes revealed for 2023 football season Published 8:59 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –As of May 25, there are only 100 days separating Herd Nation from the start of the 2023 Marshall Football Season.

In celebrating that “We Are” only 100 days away from the 2023 season opener against Albany, Marshall Athletics has announced a schedule of its game themes for the 2023 season – all fittingly themed “We Are.”

It is part of a season-long celebration that incorporates our motto into many different initiatives. This season’s celebration includes special recognition and special friends – such as beloved contemporary Christian singing talent and national inspiration Marlana VanHoose, who will join us for a pair of games this season.

nHoose, who was born with Cytomegalovirus and is blind, took the sold-out Cam Henderson Center by storm with her rendition of the National Anthem during the 2022-23 basketball season. Now, she will bring her talent to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for two games – to sing the National Anthem for the Virginia Tech game (Sept. 23) and to offer her rendition of God Bless America for the Military Appreciation game (Nov. 25).

Here is the full list of game themes for 2023, along with some information about each:

g Sept. 2 vs. Albany – “We Are … Marshall”

The 2023 season kicks off with Marshall Athletics bringing the entire community together. In addition to Marshall’s Staff and Faculty Appreciation day, Huntington-area youth are also invited to represent their local groups, including sports teams, spirit teams (cheer and dance) and other local youth groups. In accordance with the Marching Thunder, it will also be Band Day where local high school bands are invited to come play with the Marching Thunder. It is the perfect way to kick off the 2023 season!

Attire: Wear Green!!

g Sept. 23 vs. Virginia Tech – “We Are … Striping The Joan!”

Marshall welcomes a Power Five opponent to Huntington as ACC foe Virginia Tech comes to Joan C. Edwards Stadium with the Herd looking to knock off a Power Five opponent for the second straight season! This game will serve as Family Weekend for Marshall University and the day will start with inspirational talent Marlana VanHoose singing the National Anthem.

Attire: Green and White

NOTE : Follow Marshall Football’s social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) for upcoming details on color-coded sections.



g Sept. 30 vs. Old Dominion – “We Are … Homecoming!”

Marshall will celebrate its earliest Homecoming game since 1977 while also starting play in the Sun Belt Conference against divisional rival Old Dominion. The crowning of Mr. and Miss Marshall at halftime will put the signature on a week full of events for Marshall University and Marshall Athletics as we welcome back our wonderful Sons and Daughters of Marshall together for a memorable Saturday.

Attire: Wear Green!!

g Oct. 19 vs. James Madison – “We Are … Herd Strong!”

This Thursday night affair in Huntington will serve as a Cancer Awareness contest for Marshall. ‘I Stand Up For’ signs will be distributed for fans who want to join the cause to Stand Up To Cancer. There will be plenty of excitement as Marshall takes on new Sun Belt East rival James Madison, whom the Herd defeated on the road last season. That game served as the Dukes’ lone home loss in Sun Belt play in 2022.

Attire: Wear Green!!

g Nov. 11 vs. Georgia Southern – “We Are … Playing For the ‘75’”

This Nov. 11 game serves as the program’s opportunity to honor the ‘75’ lost in the crash of Southern Airways Flight 932, which crashed on its descent into Tri-State Airport as Marshall returned from a 17-14 loss to East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970. Georgia Southern travels to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the game, which annually serves as the most impactful contest of the season.

Attire: Wear Black!!

g Nov. 25 vs. Arkansas State – “We Are … Thankful For Heroes!”

The final home game of the season will be our Military Appreciation Game for all those who have bravely served our beloved country. Marlana VanHoose returns for a pre-game rendition of ‘God Bless America’ before a large flag is displayed on the field in conjunction with the playing of our National Anthem. There will also be a military plane flyover during the pre-game festivities and a potential surprise that fans won’t want to miss!

Attire: Wear Green!!

Additional details, including giveaways and special guests, for each week’s contest will be available closer to the season, so be sure to follow Marshall Athletics and Marshall Football on social media outlets (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) and check back to HerdZone.com for the most up-to-date information.