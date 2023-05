Rosalee Summers Published 10:12 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Rosalee Summers

Rosalee Summers, 84, of Pedro, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton.

Public visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.