School news Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Chafin, Thompson named to UK Fall 2020 Dean’s List

LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 1,825 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2022 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List.

Among the recipients are:

Email newsletter signup

• Reece Chafin, Proctorville.

• Sydney Thompson, Proctorville.

Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

The mission of the College of Arts and Sciences is to cultivate elevated student learning and experiences, advance innovative research and scholarship, and positively impact the lives of people in the Commonwealth, nation and world.

Aylsworth named to The Citadel Dean’s List

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jillian Aylsworth, of South Point, is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

Blanton Named to UM Fall 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, Miss. — Brooklyn Blanton, of Oak Hill, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists.

Blanton was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university.

Brewer named to President’s List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Anna Brewer, a freshman Theatre major from South Point, was among over 650 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2023 President’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

Marcello named to the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Haley Marcello, a sophomore Nursing major from South Point, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

Price named to SNHU Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Steven Price, of South Point, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 Dean’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Guevara, Blankenship, Johnson graduate from Berea College

BEREA, Ky. — Berea College would like to congratulate all students who received a Bachelor’s degree conferred on May 15, including three Lawrence County residents.

• Abby Guevara, of South Point.

• Tori Blankenship of South Point.

• Caitlynn Johnson, Proctorville.

Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service.

Nida named to SNHU President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH. — Laura Nida, , Proctorville, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Jackson awarded scholarships from Capital University

BEXLEY — Erikai Jackson, South Point, has been awarded the Main Street Scholarship from Capital University.

The Main Street Scholarship promises a minimum of $20,000 annually to all qualified first time-in-college, full-time undergraduate students entering their first year of college. Starting for students entering in fall 2023, the Main Street Scholarship was expanded to a full-tuition and mandatory fees award for applicants who meet GPA and minimum household income requirement.

Founded in 1830, Capital University is a private four-year undergraduate and graduate school in Columbus.