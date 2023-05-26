Alma Davis Published 3:09 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Alma Davis

June 9, 1931–May 24, 2023

Alma L. Davis, 91, of Ironton, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 24, 2023, after an extended illness.

She was born June 9, 1931 in Thomaston, Alabama, to the late Sylvester and Lucille (McClain) Hubert and Walter Blythe.

Alma attended Uniontown Alabama schools and worked for several businesses in Ironton throughout her career.

She was a very spiritual lady that loved her Lord and Savior most of all.

Alma loved being a mother to her two sons and always took care of her family.

She was a long time member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Ironton.

Those left to celebrate her life are two sons, Oatis (Jackie) Davis, of Ironton, and Douglas (Cyndee) Davis, of Ironton; grandchildren, Ty Davis, Marq Davis, Kayla (Eric) Bennett, Alisa (Zachary) Melvin, Trevor Schaus Jr. and Arianna Schaus; there are also a host of great grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be noon Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Richard Carter, Rev. Eddie Holmes, Deacon Hugh Scott and Rev. Melvin Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Davis family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.