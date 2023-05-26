Ironton in Bloom names May Yard of the Month

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

The yard of long-time Ironton resident Gladys Snell has been selected as the May Yard of the Month by Ironton In Bloom. (Submitted photo)

The yard of longtime Ironton resident Gladys Snell has been selected as the May Yard of the Month by Ironton In Bloom. She resides at 208 S. Sixth St. in a lovely two-story historic home. 

Snell said she “loves to play” and decorates the porch to match winter, spring, summer and fall themes. She does most of the work herself with some help from her four daughters, when lifting or stretching to place an item.

Bees are central to her current summer theme and can be found in the flowered window boxes, hanging baskets, wreaths and mailbox.

Snell is frequently seen working on the front porch or in the yard or reading in her rocking chair. She proudly states that she reads the Bible every day and has for decades.

Her newest project is changing the water feature in the side yard to a flower-filled circular area. The water has been pumped out and dirt is being hauled in for the new flowers.

