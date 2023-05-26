James Kline Published 3:24 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

James Kline

Jan. 3, 1943–May 26, 2023

James Kline, age 81, of Ironton, passed away at his home on Friday, May 26, 2023.

He was the husband of Carolyn Kline.

He was born Jan. 3, 1943, to the late Fred and Gertrude McGowan Kline. He was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Church and an U.S. Army Veteran.

Christian Mass will be noon Tuesday at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.