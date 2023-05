Pamela Moses Published 10:08 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Pamela Moses

Pamela Kaye Moses, 52, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Email newsletter signup

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.