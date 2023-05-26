Proctorville teen killed in crash Published 2:39 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

ROME TOWNSHIP — A Proctorville teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday.

According to the Ironton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, David Mitchell, 15, was driving south on Township Road 1536 in a 2022 Axis Corporation golf cart and turning onto Township Road 1535.

Troopers said the cart traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. Mitchell was pronounced deceased and next of kin were on the scene.

Email newsletter signup

The highway patrol was assisted at the site by the Rome Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.