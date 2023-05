Ronald Amburgy Published 10:07 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Ronald Amburgy

Ronald Amburgy, 71, of Ironton, died Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Ronald was born May 12, 1952 and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Phillips Funeral Home is looking for family members, call 740-532-2144 or email phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.