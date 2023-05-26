Third and Center hosts crosswalk painting event

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Local nonprofit Third and Center repainted the crosswalks at the intersection of Third and Center streets in downtown Ironton. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Third and Center, an art-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting community events and projects, hosted a crosswalk painting event on Sunday.

Community members got together to repaint the artwork in the crosswalks at the intersection of Third and Center streets in downtown Ironton.

The event was aimed at transforming the intersection into a vibrant, colorful space to reflect the community’s spirit and character. 

Paint and other materials were provided by Third and Center, to ensure the event was accessible to everyone. 

Representatives of Third and Center said they hope that the event would engage residents in the beautification and revitalization of the area and show that even small actions can make a difference. 

