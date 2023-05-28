2023 Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Line-up

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Veterans ride in the 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 2022. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Joe Sharp rides as parade commander in the 2022 Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade . Sharp has been named as grand marshall for this year’s parade, set for Monday, May 29. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Parade Theme: “Honored Service” 

Grand Marshal – Joe Sharp 

Parade Commander – Ron Thomas

Honorary Grand Marshal – Louie Sheridan 

 

Division Locations 

First Division: Center Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.

Second Division: Sixth Street between Center and Vernon streets, facing down river.

Third Division: Sixth Street between Center and Buckhorn streets. 

Fourth Division: Railroad Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Fifth Division: Railroad Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Sixth Division: Lawrence Street between Sixth and Eighth streets.

Seventh Division: Lawrence Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.

Eighth Division: Buckhorn Street between Sixth and Eighth streets.

Ninth Division: Buckhorn Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.

Tenth Division: Moulton Field.

Floats to be judged: Line up on Railroad Street between Second and Fourth streets, facing the hill. Line up by 8:15 a.m., judging 9 a.m.

Fire trucks: line up on either side of Center street between Sixth and Eighth streets, facing the river. 

Note: Entries not received by the publish date may not be listed. Qualified entrants not listed on the lineup may report to the Eighth Division of the parade on Monday.

The riderless horse is escorted along the route of the 2022 Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade. (Jeremy Holtzapfel |For The Ironton Tribune)

First Division – Veterans, veteran organizations, auxiliaries

Russell Long Honorary Division 

Line up on Center Street between Fourth and Sixth streets 

Brent Pyles, Rich Donohue – Division commanders 

Color Guard – VFW Post 8850 

Parade bugler 

Gunnery salute – VFW Post 8850 

Riderless horse – Handler, Leslie Arbold, horse – “Rosie” 

Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day banner 

1st Division banner 

Division name banner 

Grand Marshal – Joe Sharp 

Dean Robinson – Military Jeep replica 

Parade Commander – Ron Thomas 

Honorary Grand Marshal – Louis Sheridan, Navy veteran, Ironton Fire Department 

The Ironton High School Million Dollar Band performs in the 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 2022. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Ironton High School Band 

Ironton High School Varsity Cheerleaders 

Ironton Middle School Cheerleaders 

Past Grand Marshal float 

VFW Post 8850 Ladies Auxiliary 

Military Order of Purple Hearts – Chapter 765 

DAV H.P. Doc Riley Chapter 51 

Symmes Valley Veterans (float) 

U.S. Corp Of Engineers, Yatesville (float) 

Marine Corps League (trucks and float) 

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 949 (vehicles) Retired Navy Seebee’s – Huntington, West Virginia (float)

Second Division – Military 

Joe Williams Honorary Division 

Line up on Sixth between Center and Vernon streets, facing down river 

Chris Donohue, Laura Brown – Division commanders 

2nd Division banner 

Division name banner 

Family of Joe Williams (vehicle and walkers) 

Battery “L”, 1st Ohio Light Artillery 

Airborne Reenactors, 502 Pir Baker Co. WWII

Family of Master Sgt. Michael A. Riggle (vehicle) 

Family of Bill Kerns and Raymond Lucas (truck) 

Band of Brothers (James Jackson) 

Harbour Health Care of Ironton (vehicle) 

Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes 

2022 Lawrence County Veteran of The Year “Tom Williams” (vehicle) 

Morning Point Senior Living veterans (vehicle) 

Sanctuary of Ohio Valley veterans (vehicle) 

William C. Lambert Museum and Archive reenactors 

Huntington VA Hospital (vehicle) 

River Run of Coal Grove (vehicle) 

Family of Pfc. Carl Malone And Pvt. Gene Forth (vehicle) 

Family of Charles Meadows (Vehicle)

Third Division 

Line up on Sixth between Center and Buckhorn streets 

Lou Pyles – Division commander 

3rd Division banner 

Rock Hill High School Marching Band 

Rock Hill Cheerleaders 

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit 

Ironton Police Department 

Lawrence County office holders 

Clerk of Courts – Mike Patterson 

Probate/Juvenile Judge – Patricia Sanders 

Lawrence County Treasurer – Tresa Baker 

Common Pleas Judge – Andy Ballard 

Common Pleas Judge – Christen Finley 

Prosecutor – Brigham Anderson 

All other office holders 

Lawrence County Sheriff 

Lawrence County Commissioners 

Lawrence County EMA

Lawrence-Scioto Waste (vehicle)

Ironton Municipal Court Judge – Kevin Waldo 

Ohio State Highway Patrol 

Hanging Rock Police Department 

South Point Police Department 

Coal Grove Police Department 

Proctorville Police Department 

Chesapeake Police Department 

The Windsor Volunteer Fire Department in the 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 2022. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Kentucky State Police 

Cabell County Sheriff’s Department 

Ashland Police Department 

Russell Police Department 

Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Boyd County 911/RPSCC 

Greenup County Police Department Flatwoods, Ky. “Dare” (vehicle) 

LCEMS – Ironton 

Patriot Ambulance 

U.S. Forest Service – Smokey Bear – Fire engine 

Fire Trucks 

Proctorville Community VFD and Rescue Hamilton Township Fire Department and mascot 

The South Point High School Band of Gold performs in the 2022 Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Coal Grove Fire Department 

Flatwoods, Ky. Fire Department 

Rome VFD 

Decatur VFD 

Perry Township VFD 

Green Township VFD 

South Point VFD 1928 vintage fire truck 

Fayette Township VFD 

Windsor Township VFD 

Lawrence Township VFD 

Worthington Fire Department 

Upper Township VFD 

Elizabeth Township VFD 

Aid Township VFD 

Russell VFD 

All other fire vehicles

Fourth Division 

Line up on Railroad Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets 

Cameron Donohue – Division commander

Division banner 

South Point High School Marching Band 

South Point High School Cheerleaders (vehicle) 

Holiday Hair (vehicle) 

Dawg Radio (vehicle) 

Wallace Funeral Home (vehicle) 

Barker Family Farm (animals and vehicles) 

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities (float) 

Rock Hill National Little League (vehicles) 

Coal Grove Frezette (vehicle) 

KDMC (vehicles and walkers) 

Pine Grove FWB Church (vehicle and float) 

Cyndi’s Pom-Pom Cheer Squad 

Miss Twirl Queen 2023 – Klaire Lamham 

Miss Twirl 9-Year Old – Kasey Boyer 

Miss Twirl Runner Up – Norah Taylor 

Senior Miss Twirl – Rylie Patrick 

Texas Roadhouse (vehicle) 

FBC Of Chesapeake (float) 

Guyan River Cloggers 

WCHS TV (vehicle) 

Ironton 9-10-year-old girls softball (vehicle) 

Solida Baptist Church (float) 

Clark’s Pump ‘N Shop – Chris Sturgill (vehicle) 

Waterloo Chapter Order of Eastern Star #447

Fifth Division 

Line up on Railroad Street between Sixth and Seventh streets 

Chad and Kim Pemberton – Division commanders 

Division banner 

J.L. Mick, leading the El Hasa Shriners band, performs during the 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 2022. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

El Hasa Shrine Color Guard 

Shriner Hospital vans 

Potentate car 

Chief Rabban’s car 

Past Potentate car 

Oriental Band 

Hillbilly cars and trucks

Sixth Division 

Line up on Lawrence Street between Sixth and Eighth streets 

Ella And Greg Jones – Division commanders 

Division banner 

Symmes Valley High School Marching Band (support truck) 

Yvonne Dekay School of Dance 

American Pride (vehicle) 

WSAZ Channel 3 (vehicle) 

Abbott Home Care (vehicle) 

Southern Ohio Tanks football team 

Engineered Profiles (Truck) 

WALK FM Radio (vehicle) 

Ironton-Lawrence County CAO (float) 

Lawrence County Copperheads 4-H Club 

Marco of Ironton (walker) 

Rock Hill T-Ball (vehicle and trailer) 

Girl Scouts Troop 5198 (truck) 

Scout Troop 106, of Ironton, carries the Division 1 banner in the 2022 Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade. (Jeremy Holtzapfel | The Ironton Tribune)

Convention of States (float and walkers) 

Ohio University Southern (float) 

Buff City Soap (walkers) 

Pal’s Day Centers (vehicle) 

Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets (truck) 

Seventh Division 

Line up on Lawrence Street between Fourth and Sixth streets 

Tony Howard – Division commander 

Division banner 

Green High School Marching Band 

Green High School Cheerleaders (vehicle) 

Path Behavioral Health (vehicle) 

Advanced Building Restoration (truck and trailer) 

Tea Party Treats and Sweets (float and vehicle) 

SOMC-Ironton (vehicle) 

C.B. Bears (truck) 

Active Day (bus) 

Necco Foster Care (float) 

Necco (golf carts)

Jeffersonville MBC Church (vehicle) 

Bramco Emergency Services (truck) 

Southern Hope Recovery Center (truck) 

Eighth Division 

Line up on Buckhorn Street between Sixth and Eighth streets 

Scott Evans – Division commander 

Division banner 

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America Troop and Pack 106 (float) 

Glow-Girls Club (walkers) 

Miss Ohio First Place – Sophia Meddings 

Lawrence County Recovery (float) 

Regal Recovery Care (truck) 

Lawrence County Department of Jobs and Family Services (vehicle) 

FTC Wrestling (vehicle) 

Home Town Recovery (float and vehicle) 

Apostolic Revival (float) 

All late parade entries 

Ninth Division 

Line up on Buckhorn Street between Fourth and Sixth streets 

Dave Bruce – Division Commander

Division banner 

BB’s Car Club 

Alicia Beal – vintage vehicle 

Frankie Chapman – vintage vehicle 

Scott England – vintage vehicle 

Jerry Dillon – (truck) 

Carl Large (truck) 

Harless Towing (vehicles) 

Danny Avans – (vehicle) 

Cogan’s Wrecker Service (wreckers) 

Tenth Division 

Line Up at Moulton Field 

Dave Bruce – Division commander

Division banner 

All horse entries

Floats to be judged 

Members of the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities wave from their float during the 154th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 2022. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Nurse Honor Guard of River Cities 

Symmes Creek Restoration 

Fraternal Order of Eagles – Aerie and Auxiliary

Royersville MBC

Peoples Bank 

Bethesda Services 

SOMC 

Third And Center.

