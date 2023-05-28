2023 Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Line-up
Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023
Parade Theme: “Honored Service”
Grand Marshal – Joe Sharp
Parade Commander – Ron Thomas
Honorary Grand Marshal – Louie Sheridan
Division Locations
First Division: Center Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.
Second Division: Sixth Street between Center and Vernon streets, facing down river.
Third Division: Sixth Street between Center and Buckhorn streets.
Fourth Division: Railroad Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.
Fifth Division: Railroad Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.
Sixth Division: Lawrence Street between Sixth and Eighth streets.
Seventh Division: Lawrence Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.
Eighth Division: Buckhorn Street between Sixth and Eighth streets.
Ninth Division: Buckhorn Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.
Tenth Division: Moulton Field.
Floats to be judged: Line up on Railroad Street between Second and Fourth streets, facing the hill. Line up by 8:15 a.m., judging 9 a.m.
Fire trucks: line up on either side of Center street between Sixth and Eighth streets, facing the river.
Note: Entries not received by the publish date may not be listed. Qualified entrants not listed on the lineup may report to the Eighth Division of the parade on Monday.
First Division – Veterans, veteran organizations, auxiliaries
Russell Long Honorary Division
Line up on Center Street between Fourth and Sixth streets
Brent Pyles, Rich Donohue – Division commanders
Color Guard – VFW Post 8850
Parade bugler
Gunnery salute – VFW Post 8850
Riderless horse – Handler, Leslie Arbold, horse – “Rosie”
Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day banner
1st Division banner
Division name banner
Grand Marshal – Joe Sharp
Dean Robinson – Military Jeep replica
Parade Commander – Ron Thomas
Honorary Grand Marshal – Louis Sheridan, Navy veteran, Ironton Fire Department
Ironton High School Band
Ironton High School Varsity Cheerleaders
Ironton Middle School Cheerleaders
Past Grand Marshal float
VFW Post 8850 Ladies Auxiliary
Military Order of Purple Hearts – Chapter 765
DAV H.P. Doc Riley Chapter 51
Symmes Valley Veterans (float)
U.S. Corp Of Engineers, Yatesville (float)
Marine Corps League (trucks and float)
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 949 (vehicles) Retired Navy Seebee’s – Huntington, West Virginia (float)
Second Division – Military
Joe Williams Honorary Division
Line up on Sixth between Center and Vernon streets, facing down river
Chris Donohue, Laura Brown – Division commanders
2nd Division banner
Division name banner
Family of Joe Williams (vehicle and walkers)
Battery “L”, 1st Ohio Light Artillery
Airborne Reenactors, 502 Pir Baker Co. WWII
Family of Master Sgt. Michael A. Riggle (vehicle)
Family of Bill Kerns and Raymond Lucas (truck)
Band of Brothers (James Jackson)
Harbour Health Care of Ironton (vehicle)
Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes
2022 Lawrence County Veteran of The Year “Tom Williams” (vehicle)
Morning Point Senior Living veterans (vehicle)
Sanctuary of Ohio Valley veterans (vehicle)
William C. Lambert Museum and Archive reenactors
Huntington VA Hospital (vehicle)
River Run of Coal Grove (vehicle)
Family of Pfc. Carl Malone And Pvt. Gene Forth (vehicle)
Family of Charles Meadows (Vehicle)
Third Division
Line up on Sixth between Center and Buckhorn streets
Lou Pyles – Division commander
3rd Division banner
Rock Hill High School Marching Band
Rock Hill Cheerleaders
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit
Ironton Police Department
Lawrence County office holders
Clerk of Courts – Mike Patterson
Probate/Juvenile Judge – Patricia Sanders
Lawrence County Treasurer – Tresa Baker
Common Pleas Judge – Andy Ballard
Common Pleas Judge – Christen Finley
Prosecutor – Brigham Anderson
All other office holders
Lawrence County Sheriff
Lawrence County Commissioners
Lawrence County EMA
Lawrence-Scioto Waste (vehicle)
Ironton Municipal Court Judge – Kevin Waldo
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Hanging Rock Police Department
South Point Police Department
Coal Grove Police Department
Proctorville Police Department
Chesapeake Police Department
Kentucky State Police
Cabell County Sheriff’s Department
Ashland Police Department
Russell Police Department
Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Boyd County 911/RPSCC
Greenup County Police Department Flatwoods, Ky. “Dare” (vehicle)
LCEMS – Ironton
Patriot Ambulance
U.S. Forest Service – Smokey Bear – Fire engine
Fire Trucks
Proctorville Community VFD and Rescue Hamilton Township Fire Department and mascot
Coal Grove Fire Department
Flatwoods, Ky. Fire Department
Rome VFD
Decatur VFD
Perry Township VFD
Green Township VFD
South Point VFD 1928 vintage fire truck
Fayette Township VFD
Windsor Township VFD
Lawrence Township VFD
Worthington Fire Department
Upper Township VFD
Elizabeth Township VFD
Aid Township VFD
Russell VFD
All other fire vehicles
Fourth Division
Line up on Railroad Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets
Cameron Donohue – Division commander
Division banner
South Point High School Marching Band
South Point High School Cheerleaders (vehicle)
Holiday Hair (vehicle)
Dawg Radio (vehicle)
Wallace Funeral Home (vehicle)
Barker Family Farm (animals and vehicles)
Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities (float)
Rock Hill National Little League (vehicles)
Coal Grove Frezette (vehicle)
KDMC (vehicles and walkers)
Pine Grove FWB Church (vehicle and float)
Cyndi’s Pom-Pom Cheer Squad
Miss Twirl Queen 2023 – Klaire Lamham
Miss Twirl 9-Year Old – Kasey Boyer
Miss Twirl Runner Up – Norah Taylor
Senior Miss Twirl – Rylie Patrick
Texas Roadhouse (vehicle)
FBC Of Chesapeake (float)
Guyan River Cloggers
WCHS TV (vehicle)
Ironton 9-10-year-old girls softball (vehicle)
Solida Baptist Church (float)
Clark’s Pump ‘N Shop – Chris Sturgill (vehicle)
Waterloo Chapter Order of Eastern Star #447
Fifth Division
Line up on Railroad Street between Sixth and Seventh streets
Chad and Kim Pemberton – Division commanders
Division banner
El Hasa Shrine Color Guard
Shriner Hospital vans
Potentate car
Chief Rabban’s car
Past Potentate car
Oriental Band
Hillbilly cars and trucks
Sixth Division
Line up on Lawrence Street between Sixth and Eighth streets
Ella And Greg Jones – Division commanders
Division banner
Symmes Valley High School Marching Band (support truck)
Yvonne Dekay School of Dance
American Pride (vehicle)
WSAZ Channel 3 (vehicle)
Abbott Home Care (vehicle)
Southern Ohio Tanks football team
Engineered Profiles (Truck)
WALK FM Radio (vehicle)
Ironton-Lawrence County CAO (float)
Lawrence County Copperheads 4-H Club
Marco of Ironton (walker)
Rock Hill T-Ball (vehicle and trailer)
Girl Scouts Troop 5198 (truck)
Convention of States (float and walkers)
Ohio University Southern (float)
Buff City Soap (walkers)
Pal’s Day Centers (vehicle)
Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets (truck)
Seventh Division
Line up on Lawrence Street between Fourth and Sixth streets
Tony Howard – Division commander
Division banner
Green High School Marching Band
Green High School Cheerleaders (vehicle)
Path Behavioral Health (vehicle)
Advanced Building Restoration (truck and trailer)
Tea Party Treats and Sweets (float and vehicle)
SOMC-Ironton (vehicle)
C.B. Bears (truck)
Active Day (bus)
Necco Foster Care (float)
Necco (golf carts)
Jeffersonville MBC Church (vehicle)
Bramco Emergency Services (truck)
Southern Hope Recovery Center (truck)
Eighth Division
Line up on Buckhorn Street between Sixth and Eighth streets
Scott Evans – Division commander
Division banner
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America Troop and Pack 106 (float)
Glow-Girls Club (walkers)
Miss Ohio First Place – Sophia Meddings
Lawrence County Recovery (float)
Regal Recovery Care (truck)
Lawrence County Department of Jobs and Family Services (vehicle)
FTC Wrestling (vehicle)
Home Town Recovery (float and vehicle)
Apostolic Revival (float)
All late parade entries
Ninth Division
Line up on Buckhorn Street between Fourth and Sixth streets
Dave Bruce – Division Commander
Division banner
BB’s Car Club
Alicia Beal – vintage vehicle
Frankie Chapman – vintage vehicle
Scott England – vintage vehicle
Jerry Dillon – (truck)
Carl Large (truck)
Harless Towing (vehicles)
Danny Avans – (vehicle)
Cogan’s Wrecker Service (wreckers)
Tenth Division
Line Up at Moulton Field
Dave Bruce – Division commander
Division banner
All horse entries
Floats to be judged
Nurse Honor Guard of River Cities
Symmes Creek Restoration
Fraternal Order of Eagles – Aerie and Auxiliary
Royersville MBC
Peoples Bank
Bethesda Services
SOMC
Third And Center.