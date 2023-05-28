2023 Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Line-up Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

Parade Theme: “Honored Service”

Grand Marshal – Joe Sharp

Parade Commander – Ron Thomas

Honorary Grand Marshal – Louie Sheridan

Division Locations

First Division: Center Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.

Second Division: Sixth Street between Center and Vernon streets, facing down river.

Third Division: Sixth Street between Center and Buckhorn streets.

Fourth Division: Railroad Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Fifth Division: Railroad Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Sixth Division: Lawrence Street between Sixth and Eighth streets.

Seventh Division: Lawrence Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.

Eighth Division: Buckhorn Street between Sixth and Eighth streets.

Ninth Division: Buckhorn Street between Fourth and Sixth streets.

Tenth Division: Moulton Field.

Floats to be judged: Line up on Railroad Street between Second and Fourth streets, facing the hill. Line up by 8:15 a.m., judging 9 a.m.

Fire trucks: line up on either side of Center street between Sixth and Eighth streets, facing the river.

Note: Entries not received by the publish date may not be listed. Qualified entrants not listed on the lineup may report to the Eighth Division of the parade on Monday.

First Division – Veterans, veteran organizations, auxiliaries

Russell Long Honorary Division

Line up on Center Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

Brent Pyles, Rich Donohue – Division commanders

Color Guard – VFW Post 8850

Parade bugler

Gunnery salute – VFW Post 8850

Riderless horse – Handler, Leslie Arbold, horse – “Rosie”

Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day banner

1st Division banner

Division name banner

Grand Marshal – Joe Sharp

Dean Robinson – Military Jeep replica

Parade Commander – Ron Thomas

Honorary Grand Marshal – Louis Sheridan, Navy veteran, Ironton Fire Department

Ironton High School Band

Ironton High School Varsity Cheerleaders

Ironton Middle School Cheerleaders

Past Grand Marshal float

VFW Post 8850 Ladies Auxiliary

Military Order of Purple Hearts – Chapter 765

DAV H.P. Doc Riley Chapter 51

Symmes Valley Veterans (float)

U.S. Corp Of Engineers, Yatesville (float)

Marine Corps League (trucks and float)

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 949 (vehicles) Retired Navy Seebee’s – Huntington, West Virginia (float)

Second Division – Military

Joe Williams Honorary Division

Line up on Sixth between Center and Vernon streets, facing down river

Chris Donohue, Laura Brown – Division commanders

2nd Division banner

Division name banner

Family of Joe Williams (vehicle and walkers)

Battery “L”, 1st Ohio Light Artillery

Airborne Reenactors, 502 Pir Baker Co. WWII

Family of Master Sgt. Michael A. Riggle (vehicle)

Family of Bill Kerns and Raymond Lucas (truck)

Band of Brothers (James Jackson)

Harbour Health Care of Ironton (vehicle)

Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes

2022 Lawrence County Veteran of The Year “Tom Williams” (vehicle)

Morning Point Senior Living veterans (vehicle)

Sanctuary of Ohio Valley veterans (vehicle)

William C. Lambert Museum and Archive reenactors

Huntington VA Hospital (vehicle)

River Run of Coal Grove (vehicle)

Family of Pfc. Carl Malone And Pvt. Gene Forth (vehicle)

Family of Charles Meadows (Vehicle)

Third Division

Line up on Sixth between Center and Buckhorn streets

Lou Pyles – Division commander

3rd Division banner

Rock Hill High School Marching Band

Rock Hill Cheerleaders

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit

Ironton Police Department

Lawrence County office holders

Clerk of Courts – Mike Patterson

Probate/Juvenile Judge – Patricia Sanders

Lawrence County Treasurer – Tresa Baker

Common Pleas Judge – Andy Ballard

Common Pleas Judge – Christen Finley

Prosecutor – Brigham Anderson

All other office holders

Lawrence County Sheriff

Lawrence County Commissioners

Lawrence County EMA

Lawrence-Scioto Waste (vehicle)

Ironton Municipal Court Judge – Kevin Waldo

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Hanging Rock Police Department

South Point Police Department

Coal Grove Police Department

Proctorville Police Department

Chesapeake Police Department

Kentucky State Police

Cabell County Sheriff’s Department

Ashland Police Department

Russell Police Department

Boyd County Sheriff’s Department Boyd County 911/RPSCC

Greenup County Police Department Flatwoods, Ky. “Dare” (vehicle)

LCEMS – Ironton

Patriot Ambulance

U.S. Forest Service – Smokey Bear – Fire engine

Fire Trucks

Proctorville Community VFD and Rescue Hamilton Township Fire Department and mascot

Coal Grove Fire Department

Flatwoods, Ky. Fire Department

Rome VFD

Decatur VFD

Perry Township VFD

Green Township VFD

South Point VFD 1928 vintage fire truck

Fayette Township VFD

Windsor Township VFD

Lawrence Township VFD

Worthington Fire Department

Upper Township VFD

Elizabeth Township VFD

Aid Township VFD

Russell VFD

All other fire vehicles

Fourth Division

Line up on Railroad Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets

Cameron Donohue – Division commander

Division banner

South Point High School Marching Band

South Point High School Cheerleaders (vehicle)

Holiday Hair (vehicle)

Dawg Radio (vehicle)

Wallace Funeral Home (vehicle)

Barker Family Farm (animals and vehicles)

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities (float)

Rock Hill National Little League (vehicles)

Coal Grove Frezette (vehicle)

KDMC (vehicles and walkers)

Pine Grove FWB Church (vehicle and float)

Cyndi’s Pom-Pom Cheer Squad

Miss Twirl Queen 2023 – Klaire Lamham

Miss Twirl 9-Year Old – Kasey Boyer

Miss Twirl Runner Up – Norah Taylor

Senior Miss Twirl – Rylie Patrick

Texas Roadhouse (vehicle)

FBC Of Chesapeake (float)

Guyan River Cloggers

WCHS TV (vehicle)

Ironton 9-10-year-old girls softball (vehicle)

Solida Baptist Church (float)

Clark’s Pump ‘N Shop – Chris Sturgill (vehicle)

Waterloo Chapter Order of Eastern Star #447

Fifth Division

Line up on Railroad Street between Sixth and Seventh streets

Chad and Kim Pemberton – Division commanders

Division banner

El Hasa Shrine Color Guard

Shriner Hospital vans

Potentate car

Chief Rabban’s car

Past Potentate car

Oriental Band

Hillbilly cars and trucks

Sixth Division

Line up on Lawrence Street between Sixth and Eighth streets

Ella And Greg Jones – Division commanders

Division banner

Symmes Valley High School Marching Band (support truck)

Yvonne Dekay School of Dance

American Pride (vehicle)

WSAZ Channel 3 (vehicle)

Abbott Home Care (vehicle)

Southern Ohio Tanks football team

Engineered Profiles (Truck)

WALK FM Radio (vehicle)

Ironton-Lawrence County CAO (float)

Lawrence County Copperheads 4-H Club

Marco of Ironton (walker)

Rock Hill T-Ball (vehicle and trailer)

Girl Scouts Troop 5198 (truck)

Convention of States (float and walkers)

Ohio University Southern (float)

Buff City Soap (walkers)

Pal’s Day Centers (vehicle)

Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets (truck)

Seventh Division

Line up on Lawrence Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

Tony Howard – Division commander

Division banner

Green High School Marching Band

Green High School Cheerleaders (vehicle)

Path Behavioral Health (vehicle)

Advanced Building Restoration (truck and trailer)

Tea Party Treats and Sweets (float and vehicle)

SOMC-Ironton (vehicle)

C.B. Bears (truck)

Active Day (bus)

Necco Foster Care (float)

Necco (golf carts)

Jeffersonville MBC Church (vehicle)

Bramco Emergency Services (truck)

Southern Hope Recovery Center (truck)

Eighth Division

Line up on Buckhorn Street between Sixth and Eighth streets

Scott Evans – Division commander

Division banner

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America Troop and Pack 106 (float)

Glow-Girls Club (walkers)

Miss Ohio First Place – Sophia Meddings

Lawrence County Recovery (float)

Regal Recovery Care (truck)

Lawrence County Department of Jobs and Family Services (vehicle)

FTC Wrestling (vehicle)

Home Town Recovery (float and vehicle)

Apostolic Revival (float)

All late parade entries

Ninth Division

Line up on Buckhorn Street between Fourth and Sixth streets

Dave Bruce – Division Commander

Division banner

BB’s Car Club

Alicia Beal – vintage vehicle

Frankie Chapman – vintage vehicle

Scott England – vintage vehicle

Jerry Dillon – (truck)

Carl Large (truck)

Harless Towing (vehicles)

Danny Avans – (vehicle)

Cogan’s Wrecker Service (wreckers)

Tenth Division

Line Up at Moulton Field

Dave Bruce – Division commander

Division banner

All horse entries

Floats to be judged

Nurse Honor Guard of River Cities

Symmes Creek Restoration

Fraternal Order of Eagles – Aerie and Auxiliary

Royersville MBC

Peoples Bank

Bethesda Services

SOMC

Third And Center.