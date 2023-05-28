Cox leads Redmen to D3 state track meet Published 11:14 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

HEATH — Cox and Company.

Email newsletter signup

Rock Hill Redmen sophomore Izaak Cox is headed to the Division 3 state track meet in 3 events after his stellar performance at the regional meet.

Cox was 2nd in the long jump with a leap of 22-11 and as he took 3rd in the 200-meter dash at 22.34 seconds.

Cox is also a member of the 4×100-meter relay team that was 3rd as Brayden Adams, Victor Day, Will Clement and Cox had a time of 44.21 seconds.

Cox also placed 6th in the 100-meter dash at 11.09 seconds.

The Coal Grove Hornet’s senior Dustin Lunsford is headed to the state meets as he placed 3rd in the shot put with a heave of 50-feet, one-half inch.

Redmen sophomore Sam Rusk was 6th in the pole vault at 12-feet while senior Sam Simpson was 7th in the 800 at 2:02.27.

The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens’ Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

Division 3 begins begins at 9:30 a.m. with running events and field events at 1 p.m.