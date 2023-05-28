Lady Hornets top D3 girls state track meet qualifiers Published 11:15 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

By Jim Walker



HEATH — TheCoal Grove Lady Hornets are the local Division 3 girls’ state track meet representatives.

Led by junior Madison McDaniel, the Lady Hornets will have participants in 6 different events.

McDaniel won the 100-meter dash with a 12.34 clocking. She also qualified for the state meet in the 200 meters with the 4th place time of 26.25 and the 300 hurdles with a runner-up time of 45.28.

The Lady Hornets 4×100 relay team of Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Laura Hamm and McDaniel took first place at 50.28 seconds.

Lady Hornets’ junior Kylie Montgomery was 2nd in the 400 meters at 58.54 seconds.

Coal Grove junior Laura Hamm was 3rd in the 1600 meters with a 5:07.5 time.

The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens’ Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

Division 3 begins begins at 9:30 a.m. with running events and field events at 1 p.m.