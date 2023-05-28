Lady Pointers headline D2 girls qualifying for state track meet

Published 11:13 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW CONCORD — The South Point Lady Pointers are taking a nice group to the Division 2 state track meet with Chesapeake Lady Panthers Emily Duncan crashing the party.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Pointers’ 4×100 relay team was 3rd as Camille Hall, Leila Hall, Bindi Staley and Emma Layne had a time of 50.94 seconds.

Layne — a sophomore —was 3rd in the 200-meter dash with a 25.82 time. She also finished 6th in the 100 meters at 12.7 seconds.

South Point was 5th in the 4×200 relay at 1:49.24. The quartet was comprised of Layne, Kaydence Dickerson, Leila Hall and Camille Hall.

Duncan — a senior — earned a trip to the state meet as she leaped 16-7.5 in the long jump to take 4th place. She was 7th in the high jump at 5-feet.

Ironton sophomore Kaegan Henderson heaved the shot put 36-10.5 to place 5th.

Fairland Lady Dragons’ freshman Molly Dunlap was 7th in the 800 meters at 2:21.63.

The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens’ Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

Division 2 begins begins at 9:30 a.m. with field events and running events at 1:30 p.m.

More z RSS Twitter

Lady Hornets top D3 girls state track meet qualifiers

Cox leads Redmen to D3 state track meet

Pointers lead D2 track athletes to state meet

OHSAA announces regional baseball tournament pairings

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you feel more should be to regulate vehicles with loud mufflers in the city?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections