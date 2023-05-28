Lady Pointers headline D2 girls qualifying for state track meet Published 11:13 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW CONCORD — The South Point Lady Pointers are taking a nice group to the Division 2 state track meet with Chesapeake Lady Panthers Emily Duncan crashing the party.

The Lady Pointers’ 4×100 relay team was 3rd as Camille Hall, Leila Hall, Bindi Staley and Emma Layne had a time of 50.94 seconds.

Layne — a sophomore —was 3rd in the 200-meter dash with a 25.82 time. She also finished 6th in the 100 meters at 12.7 seconds.

South Point was 5th in the 4×200 relay at 1:49.24. The quartet was comprised of Layne, Kaydence Dickerson, Leila Hall and Camille Hall.

Duncan — a senior — earned a trip to the state meet as she leaped 16-7.5 in the long jump to take 4th place. She was 7th in the high jump at 5-feet.

Ironton sophomore Kaegan Henderson heaved the shot put 36-10.5 to place 5th.

Fairland Lady Dragons’ freshman Molly Dunlap was 7th in the 800 meters at 2:21.63.

The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens’ Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

Division 2 begins begins at 9:30 a.m. with field events and running events at 1:30 p.m.