OHSAA announces regional baseball tournament pairings Published 10:24 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and sites for this week’s baseball regional tournaments. Regional semifinals and finals are set for Thursday and Friday, respectively, across the state.

Regional tournament champions will advance to the state tournament, set for June 8-10 at Akron’s Canal Park.

2023 Baseball Regional Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association State Poll released May 22.

Tournament coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/2023-Baseball/2023-Baseball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

Region I

No. 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Wadsworth at Oberlin College Dill Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Hunting Valley University School vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Oberlin College Dill Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Oberlin College Dill Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 2

No. 3 Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange at Grove City High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 19 Grove City vs. Hilliard Darby at Grove City High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Grove City High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 3

No. 10 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Toledo St. John’s at Bowling Green State University Warren Steller Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 7 Medina vs. No. 14 Wooster at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University Warren Steller Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 4

No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Cincinnati West Clermont at Xavier University Hayden Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 15 Cincinnati Elder vs. No. 2 Mason at Xavier University Hayden Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Xavier University Hayden Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Semifinal: Region 4 vs. Region 1 at Akron Canal Park, June 8, 10 a.m.

Semifinal: Region 2 vs. Region 3 at Akron Canal Park, June 8, 1 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Canal Park, June 10, 10 a.m.

Division II

Region 5

Chagrin Falls Kenston vs. No. 9 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs. t-No. 17 Mogadore Field at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 6

St. Mary’s Memorial vs. Ontario at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 4 Defiance vs. Bay Village Bay at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green Carter Park, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 7

Carroll Bloom-Carroll vs. No. 5 Washington Court House Washington at Ohio Dominican University Panther Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Cambridge vs. New Philadelphia at Cadiz Mazeroski Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican University Panther Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 8

No. 7 Dayton Chaminade Julienne vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy at Mason High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Hebron Lakewood vs. No. 1 Hamilton Badin at Mason High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Semifinal: Region 8 vs. Region 5 at Akron Canal Park, June 9, 10 a.m.

Semifinal: Region 7 vs. Region 6 at Akron Canal Park, June 9, 1 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Canal Park, June 10, 4 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

No. 11 Canfield South Range vs. No. 9 Cortland Lakeview at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Independence vs. Apple Creek Waynedale at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Washington High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 10

Gahanna Columbus Academy vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills at Hamler Patrick Henry High School Garrold Parratt Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 13 Haviland Wayne Trace vs. No. 6 Milan Edison at Hamler Patrick Henry High School Garrold Parratt Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Hamler Patrick Henry High School Garrold Parratt Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 11

No. 14 Wheelersburg vs. Lucasville Valley at Chillicothe Paints Stadium, Thurs., 11 a.m.

Winchester Eastern vs. Cadiz Harrison Central at Ohio Dominican University Panther Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster Beavers Field, Fri., 3 p.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Country Day vs. No. 5 Jamestown Greeneview at Wright State University Nischwitz Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

t-No. 20 Heath vs. Waynesville at Wright State University Nischwitz Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State University Nischwitz Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Semifinal: Region 9 vs. Region 10 at Akron Canal Park, June 9, 4 p.m.

Semifinal: Region 12 vs. Region 11 at Akron Canal Park, June 9, 7 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Canal Park, June 10, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

No. 16 Dalton vs. Warren John F. Kennedy at Louisville High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

t-No. 13 Hartville Lake Center Christian vs. No. 3 Tiffin Calvert at Louisville High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Louisville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 14

Pioneer North Central vs. No. 4 St. Henry at Elida Ed Sandy Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 10 Columbus Grove vs. Delphos St. John’s at Elida Ed Sandy Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Ed Sandy Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 15

No. 18 South Webster vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland at Lancaster Beavers Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 2 Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. Attica Seneca East at Lancaster Beavers Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster Beavers Field, Fri., 6 p.m.

Region 16

No. 19 Bradford vs. South Charleston Southeastern Local at Wittenberg University Carlton Davidson Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Sugar Grove Berne Union vs. No. 5 Russia at Wittenberg University Carlton Davidson Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State University Nischwitz Stadium, Fri., 2 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament

Semifinal: Region 16 vs. Region 14 at Akron Canal Park, June 8, 4 p.m.

Semifinal: Region 13 vs. Region 15 at Akron Canal Park, June 8, 7 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Canal Park, June 10, 1 p.m.