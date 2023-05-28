OHSAA announces state softball pairings, coverage Published 9:55 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association softball state tournament begins Thursday morning at venerable Firestone Stadium in Akron, when four schools in each of four divisions will compete for a state championship. Three schools are making their first state tournament appearance, while two teams are back to defend their state title from last year.

Now 99 years young, Firestone Stadium has hosted the OHSAA softball state tournament since 2008. This spring the City of Akron purchased and installed a new surface of artificial field turf that covers the entire playing field.

Tickets for all state tournament games are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

All 12 games from the state tournament will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network (subscription) and the OHSAA Radio Network. David Wilson, Ryan Baker, Bill Morgan, Karen Linder, Jeff Kurtz and Melissa Basil will have the call.

Lewistown Indian Lake (Div. III), Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (Div. IV) and Steubenville (Div. II) are all making their school’s first trip to the softball Final Four. Wheelersburg (Div. III) and Strasburg-Franklin (Div. IV) are defending state champions from last year.

More information and live stats are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2023/2023-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage

OHSAA State Tournament Media Credential Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials

2023 Softball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron.

All games on the NFHS Network and the OHSAA Radio Network.

Pairings shown with final state rank by Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Division III

No. 10 Johnstown (26-2) vs. No. 7 Lewistown Indian Lake (25-3), Thurs., June 1, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Wheelersburg (30-0) vs. No. 5 Canfield South Range (26-3), Thurs., Jun 1, 12:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 3, 10 a.m.

Division II

No. 3 Canfield (23-2) vs. Steubenville (23-5), Thurs., June 1, 3 p.m.

Tallmadge (22-8) vs. No. 4 Greenville (29-4), Thurs., June 1, 5:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 3, 12:30 p.m.

Division I

No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (27-3) vs. No. 4 Austintown-Fitch (20-0), Fri., June 2, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-1) vs. No. 6 Lebanon (28-3), Fri., June 2, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Firestone Stadium, June 3, 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 3 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (30-0) vs. Rockford Parkway (21-5), Fri., June 2, 3 p.m.

No. 1 Strasburg-Franklin (27-2) vs. Gibsonburg (21-6), Fri., June 2, 5:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sat., June 3, 5:30 p.m.