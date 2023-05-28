Pointers lead D2 track athletes to state meet Published 11:12 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

NEW CONCORD — South Point is pointing north.

The Pointers track team has 7 different runners and throwers going north to Columbus this weekend for the Division 2 state track meet.

The Chesapeake Panthers sophomore hurdler Cameron Burgesss qualified in 2 events.

South Point’s 4×100 relay team won at 43.03 seconds and the 4×200 team was first with a 1:29.44 clocking.

The 4×100 relay is comprised of Deshaun Garred, LeBlanc, Bloebaum and Davin Heckard.

Eli Wilburn joined LeBlanc, Bloebaum and Heckard as the 4×200 quartet.

Junior Kane LeBlanc was second in the 100-meter dash with a 10.92 time. Alec Terakedis of Claymont ran a 10.82 to win.

The Pointers’ Davin Heckard was 7th at 11.48 seconds.

South Point junior Joey Bloebaum was second in the 200 meters with a 22.12 time. Terakedis won at 22.09. LeBlanc was 7th at 22.86.

Burgess was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.05 time. Micah Mitchell of Steubenville won at 14.11 seconds.

The same two went 1-2 in 300-meter hurdles as Mitchell ran a 38.67 and Burgess 39.59.

South Point junior Carter Smith was 3rd in the pole vault as he went 13-feet. Teammate Derrick Taylor also placed 3rd as the sophomore threw the discus 162-7.

Taylor was 6th in the shot put at 50-1.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ junior Connor Lowe was 8th in the long jump with a leap of 20-5.75. Minford’s Luke Rader won at 22-feet.

Fairland Dragons’ junior Christian Collins was 8th in the high jump as he cleared 6-feet.