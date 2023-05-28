Pointers lead D2 track athletes to state meet

Published 11:12 pm Sunday, May 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW CONCORD — South Point is pointing north.

Email newsletter signup

The Pointers track team has 7 different runners and throwers going north to Columbus this weekend for the Division 2 state track meet.

The Chesapeake Panthers sophomore hurdler Cameron Burgesss qualified in 2 events.

South Point’s 4×100 relay team won at 43.03 seconds and the 4×200 team was first with a 1:29.44 clocking.

The 4×100 relay is comprised of Deshaun Garred, LeBlanc, Bloebaum and Davin Heckard.

Eli Wilburn joined LeBlanc, Bloebaum and Heckard as the 4×200 quartet.

Junior Kane LeBlanc was second in the 100-meter dash with a 10.92 time. Alec Terakedis of Claymont ran a 10.82 to win.

The Pointers’ Davin Heckard was 7th at 11.48 seconds.

South Point junior Joey Bloebaum was second in the 200 meters with a 22.12 time. Terakedis won at 22.09. LeBlanc was 7th at 22.86.

Burgess was second in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.05 time. Micah Mitchell of Steubenville won at 14.11 seconds.

The same two went 1-2 in 300-meter hurdles as Mitchell ran a 38.67 and Burgess 39.59.

South Point junior Carter Smith was 3rd in the pole vault as he went 13-feet. Teammate Derrick Taylor also placed 3rd as the sophomore threw the discus 162-7.

Taylor was 6th in the shot put at 50-1.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ junior Connor Lowe was 8th in the long jump with a leap of 20-5.75. Minford’s Luke Rader won at 22-feet.

Fairland Dragons’ junior Christian Collins was 8th in the high jump as he cleared 6-feet.

More z RSS Twitter

Lady Hornets top D3 girls state track meet qualifiers

Cox leads Redmen to D3 state track meet

Lady Pointers headline D2 girls qualifying for state track meet

OHSAA announces regional baseball tournament pairings

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you feel more should be to regulate vehicles with loud mufflers in the city?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections