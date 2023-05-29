EDITORIAL: All who make it work Published 12:00 am Monday, May 29, 2023

As The Tribune does every year, we are here to praise all the work that the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day committee does all year long to make this parade a reality.

There isn’t enough space in this column to list all that they do and how much work it is.

This is the 155th year for the parade, now without question the longest-running parade, since other towns that claimed to be the oldest didn’t have a parade in 2020 while Ironton still had a very much scaled- down parade to keep the great tradition going even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the parade has come back in full force with 2,000 or so people participating in the parade and the streets of Ironton lined with some 20,000–30,000 people watching and enjoying it.

So for all those who make this parade happen every Memorial Day, no matter what, we at The Ironton Tribune salute you and praise you for keeping our fallen heroes at the forefront of this holiday.