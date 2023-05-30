ACTC to offer medical assisting program Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. – Those considering enrolling in the Medical Assisting program at Ashland Community and Technical College must complete the program application prior to June 30.

Enrolled students have the opportunity to complete their certificate and begin working within ten months.

While the degree program is still available, the certificate offering allows students to enter the field at a faster pace.

Email newsletter signup

“This fast-tracks program will allow students to gain national certification and start working as a Medical Assisting within ten months, which is a great opportunity seeing that this career is in such great demand in our community,” said Kellie Cyrus, program coordinator.

Medical assisting classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the fall 2023 semester.

The medical assistant is a vital liaison between the doctor and patient and plays an important role in diagnosis and treatment.

Medical assistants work in physician offices, clinics, public and private hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient care facilities, medical laboratories or in chiropractic, osteopathic, ophthalmic or other health related offices.

Those interested in applying for the program can complete the application form online by visiting: https://ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/applications/medical-assisting.aspx.