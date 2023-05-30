Cathy Smith

Cathy Smith

Cathy Ann Smith, 64, of South Point, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband Steve Smith.

A funeral service will be noon Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

