Oct. 29, 1940–May 27, 2023

Clayton Jerry Meadows, 82, of Ironton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Baltimore, Ohio to the late Clayton and Edna Phillips Meadows.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Denise Ison; sisters Judy Munro and Una Thomas; and brothers Everett Meadows and Roger Dodson.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Freda Meadows; children, Clayton Jerry (Lisa) Meadows Jr., of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Treva (Robert) Moring, of North Carolina, and Sherry (Barry) Hazelton, of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Clayton Meadows, Amanda Myers, Matthew Moring, and Brittany Saunders; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; two brothers, Dan (Terri) Thomas and Rick Barrett; and special friends, Frank Edwards and Steve “Sarg” Belyus.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Derek, Mike, Mary, Kevin and Susie and all the hospice doctors, nurses and staff.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and served with the 101st Airborne Division.

He retired from The Ohio State Patrol Commercial Motor Carrier Enforcement and also served as the chief of police in the village of Powell.

He also worked for the phone company for several years.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be held 1130 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at :www.ehallfuneralhome.com.