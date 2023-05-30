James Kline Published 8:37 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Jan. 3, 1942– March 26, 2023

James Joseph Kline, 81, Ironton, died Friday, March 26, 2023, after a long illness.

He was born Jan. 3, 1942, the son of the late Fred and Gertrude McGowan Kline.

James was a graduate of the St. Joseph High School.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the St. Lawrence O’Toole Church.

James was a retired real estate appraiser and worked part time as a driver at Lawrence County Transit.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Vecellio Kline.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Ron) Wagner and Jennifer (Cliff) Akers; five grandchildren, Nathan, Zach, and Abby Wagner, and Nicole Dickess and Tim (Talyn) Dickess; four great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Emma, Ellie and Aggie. He is also survived by one sister, Ann Freeman.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and Paul Kline; and one sister, Rose (Kline) Hacker.

The visitation will be held at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Lawrence Church at noon with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ironton St. Joseph Athletics Department at 912 S. Sixth St., Ironton, OH 45638.