Linda Kaiser Published 10:58 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Linda Sue Kaiser, 50, of Ironton, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at her residence.

Memorial service will be noon Wednesday, June 7, at Phillips Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Clifton officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family during this difficult time.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.