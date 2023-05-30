Paul Lewis Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Paul Lewis

Paul David Lewis, 64, of Ironton, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.