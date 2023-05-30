Sharon Hackworth Published 9:45 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Sharon Hackworth

Sharon K. Hackworth, 75, of South Point, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.