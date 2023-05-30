Zac Brown Band post-game benefit concert 4-ALS Friday Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By ROB BUTCHER

Cincinnati Reds Media Relations

CINCINNATI — A sellout crowd is expected at Great American Ball Park on Friday, June 2 for Zac Brown Band’s post-game concert benefiting the Hop On A Cure Foundation.

Email newsletter signup

The benefit concert, which will be the band’s only Cincinnati area appearance this summer, will follow the Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers game (5:10 p.m. start time) and feature a full-length Zac Brown Band set. All fans with a ticket to the game can stay and enjoy the post-game concert that night.

In conjunction with Major League Baseball’s Lou Gehrig Day celebrated annually on June 2, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold to the June 2 game will go to the Hop On A Cure Foundation for ALS research and awareness.

The foundation was started by band member John Driskell “Hop” Hopkins after he was diagnosed with ALS and supports research toward a cure for ALS while raising awareness and hope for those battling the disease.

“We’re so thankful to our good friends at the Cincinnati Reds for their support in making ALS research and our work at Hop On A Cure such a focal point of their Lou Gehrig day event,” said Hopkins. “Ballpark shows always have a way of being special experiences, and bringing baseball and music fans together like this to fight this crucial battle against ALS just takes it to a whole new level.”

Hopkins will sing the National Anthem at Friday’s game, while many of the pregame and in-game ceremonies will feature the Reds’ Lou Gehrig Day partners from the Lou Gehrig Day Committee, ALS Association of Central & Southern Ohio, I AM ALS and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“The Reds are honored to host Zac Brown Band on MLB’s Lou Gehrig Day,” said Reds President and COO Phil Castellini. “Zac Brown Band’s passionate support of their bandmate Hop is an inspiration, and our hope is to lift the spirits of everyone affected by ALS while supporting the Hop On A Cure Foundation. We are excited to give them a warm Reds Country welcome as they fill Great American Ball Park with music and hope after the game.”

Friday, June 2 – Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers – Lou Gehrig Day

3:40 p.m.: Gates open to Great American Ball Park

5:10 p.m. First Pitch

Postgame check presentation to Hop On A Cure Foundation

Zac Brown Band Post-Game Benefit Concert 4-ALS, presented by Ohio Lottery

Fireworks Friday, presented by the Ohio Lottery (to begin after the concert is complete)

Fans in attendance will receive a Hunter Greene baseball card, honoring Hunter as the Reds’ nominee for the Lou Gehrig Award, while supplies last.

Zac Brown Band’s Post-Game Benefit Concert is also sponsored by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Snyder’s Of Hanover.

Zac Brown Band Pit Field Package

Fans who want to guarantee an up-close view of Zac Brown Band’s concert from the field can purchase a special Zac Brown Band Pit Field Package that includes:

One (1) Field Box ticket for June 2 Reds vs. Brewers game (5:10 p.m.) and one (1) Field Box Ticket for the June 3 Reds vs. Brewers game

Pit/Field Pass for the June 2 Zac Brown Band Post-Game Concert

For each package sold, $20 will be donated to the Hop On A Cure Foundation. For more information or to purchase a Pit Field Package, visit reds.com/ZacBrownBand.

About Hop On A Cure Foundation

John Driskell Hopkins (Hop), a founding and active member of Zac Brown Band, was diagnosed with ALS in December of 2021 and immediately went into action by creating Hop On A Cure Foundation, Inc. Hop On A Cure is committed to supporting research to prevent, reverse, and cure ALS while raising awareness, building a compassionate community, and unleashing the healing power of hope. More information at hoponacure.org.

About Lou Gehrig Day

Established in 2021, Lou Gehrig Day is celebrated each year on June 2 across Major League Baseball to honor the Hall of Famer’s legacy and raise awareness about ALS throughout the world. This league-wide initiative includes pregame ceremonies to honor groups and individuals who have led the pursuit for ALS research in their communities, fundraising programs for ALS charities and opportunities through on-field personnel, TV and radio broadcasts and social media to support the fight against ALS.

About Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by frontman, Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, amassed over 10 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined 8 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.