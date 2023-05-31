Gary Capper Published 11:28 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Gary Capper

Oct. 26, 1937–May 29, 2023

Gary Lee Capper, 85, of Willow Wood, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 26, 1937, to the late Carl and Opal (Danford) Capper.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Peggy (Montgomery) Capper, whom he married Oct. 7, 1960.

Gary was a 1956 graduate of Windsor High School and he was a lifelong farmer.

He worked as a molder for Amcast Ironton Iron, for over 22 years.

He lived life to the fullest and being with his family was one of his greatest joys, especially watching his grandchildren/great grandchildren.

He enjoyed sitting on his porch overlooking the farm.

He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Haskins and Carla Morris

Those left to celebrate his life with his wife, Peggy; a son, Mark (Lou Anne) Capper, of Willow Wood; a daughter, Tammy (Ed) Davis, of Willow Wood; son, Matthew (Amanda) Capper, of Willow Wood; a sister Linda Ash, of Ironton; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Greasy Ridge Road (County Road 2), Willow Wood, with Pastor Luke Taylor officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Capper family with arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Capper family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.