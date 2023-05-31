Report: Pistons hire Monty Williams

Published 11:06 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation.

One of the people, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced, told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Williams agreed to a six-year contract.

Phoenix fired Williams two-plus weeks ago, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.

