Alberta McClain

Alberta McClain

Alberta Jean Justice McClain, 62, of Ironton, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Kelly Stapleton officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, Ohio 45638, to help with funeral expenses.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

