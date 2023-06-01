Linda Kaiser

June 1, 2023

Linda Kaiser

Linda Sue Kaiser, 50, of Ironton, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at her residence.

Memorial service will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Clifton officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton

