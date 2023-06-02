Eugene McClain Published 8:53 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Eugene McClain

Sept. 17, 1947–May 29, 2023

Eugene “Bud” McClain, 75, of Ironton, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Bud was born Sept. 17, 1947, in Ironton, the son to the late Thelbert and Mary (Bostick) McClain.

Bud was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force.

He was a well-known self-employed painter in the Tri-State area; he was also a member of the VFW and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janie Lou McClain.

He is survived by his four brothers, James McClain, of Ohio, Howard (Karen) McClain, of Cleveland, Tennessee, Steve McClain and Brent (Debbie) McClain, both of Ironton; four sisters, Peggy (Mike) Keating, of Ironton, Patricia Russell, of Florida, Tammy McClain, of Ironton, Ohio and Paula (Mike) Eastham, of Ironton. He will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Reverend Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.