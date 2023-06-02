Mary Counts Published 10:48 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Mary Counts

April 13, 1967–May 30, 2023

Mary Church Counts, 56, of South Point, and formerly of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, passed gently away on May 30, 2023, with her loving family at her side at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Mary was born April 13, 1967, in Ashland, Kentucky. She was the blessing of the late Clyde and Faye Lane Church.

Mary graduated from Russell and continued her education at Ashland Community College.

She had a love for books and enjoyed her work as a librarian at Briggs Library for more than 32 years.

Mary also received Kentucky’s highest honor of Kentucky Colonel.

She also had a love for history and genealogy. She would often go around to the local cemeteries tracking down graves.

Mary had a strong faith and was a member of the Tristate Worship Center.

She had a gentle heart and sweet soul and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, William “Bill” Counts; one brother, Clyde Ray Church and his wife, Geri, of Petersburg, West Virginia; two sisters, Rose Ann Snowden, of Summit, Kentucky, and Evelyn Louise Conley, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky; and one brother-in-law Paul Burns, of Worthington, Kentucky. Also surviving are her two precious cats, Gibbs and Magee.

In addition to her parents, Mary is enjoying a Heavenly reunion with one sister, Kathy Sue Burns.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mary Church Counts will be held 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home, located at 2409 Center Street, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Visitation for friends and family will be held prior to the service from the 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tristate Worship Center at 901 Solida Rd, South Point, OH 45680.

Online condolences may be sent to the family from our website at kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home.

Neal Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mary Church Counts.