Parade scenes
Published 4:42 pm Friday, June 2, 2023
1 of 9
The Rock Hill High School cheerleaders perform during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Kathy Underwood| For The Ironton Tribune)
Families watch the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Sandra Peck| For The Ironton Tribune)
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps League throw candy to the crowd during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
The Rock Hill High School Band performs during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Members of the El Hasa Shriners drive their miniature trucks during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Kathy Underwood| For The Ironton Tribune)
The Flags of Honor were set up at the soccer field on South Ninth Street in Ironton over Memorial Day weekend. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Grand marshal Joe Sharp rides in a replica Jeep during the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
The Ironton High School cheerleaders walk in the 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade on Monday. (Sarah Bloss | For The Ironton Tribune)
The replica of the national Vietnam War memorial was set up at the soccer field on South Ninth Street in Ironton over Memorial Day weekend. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
More scenes from this year’s 155th Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.
View our first gallery here.