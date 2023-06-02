Rock Hill’s Cox takes 2nd in D3 state meet long jump Published 9:39 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COLUMBUS — Izaak Cox’s first day at the state track meet brought him a second place.

Email newsletter signup

The Rock Hill Redmen sophomore finished second in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 3 state track meet long jump event.

Cox leaped 23-feet and one-quarter inch to finish behind Cole Miller of Paint Valley who went 23-5,5.

Cox also ran in the 200 meters and posted a time of 22.43 seconds. He ran the anchor leg on Rock Hill’s 4×100 relay team that included Victor Day, Will Clement and Brayden Adams and ran a 44.74 time.

Cox was the only local athlete to earn a spot on the awards’ podium on the first day as the most of the other local participants were involved in the preliminaries of the running events.

Although they didn’t place in field events, South Point Pointers junior pole vaulter Carter Smith cleared 13-6 and was 11th in the Division 2 meet. The winner was Dakota Keifer of Otsego at 16-feet.

In Division 3 field events, Coal Grove Hornets’ senior Dustin Lunsford was in the shot put and had a heave of 45-11.25. The winner was Justin Moore of Lucasville Valley with a distance of 62-10.5.

Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ junior Madison McDaniel was fourth in the 100-meter dash at 12.35 and junior teammate Kylie Montgomery had a 59.07 clocking in the 400 meters to place fourth as both advanced to the finals on Saturday.

McDaniel also ran in the 200 meters with a 29.9 time.

In the division 2 preliminaries, the South Point Pointers boys and girls were well represented.

Pointers junior Joey Bloebaum was 7th in the 200 meters to advance to the finals. South Point’s 4×200 relay team of Davin Heckard, Elijah Wilburn, Kane LeBlanc and Bloebaum was 8th with a 1:29.27 clocking.

The 4×100 team of Deshaun Garred, Heckard, Bloebaum and LeBlanc was 11th at 43.32 seconds.

LeBlanc was 12th in the 100 meters with a blistering 10.94 seconds time.

Chesapeake Panthers’ sophomore Cameron Burgess ran a 41.61 in the 300 hurdles and a 15.15 in the 110 high hurdles.

In the girls’ D2 meet, the Lady Pointers 4×100 relay team of Emma Layne, Leila Hall, Bindi Staley and Camille Hall ran a 50.57 time to finish 13th.