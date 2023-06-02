Scioto crash under investigation Published 12:00 am Friday, June 2, 2023

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on US-23 near SR-823, in Scioto County on Sunday.

At approximately 11p.m., a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Kenneth Crisp, 68, of Portsmouth, was traveling south on US-23 when he lost control, traveled of the left side of the roadway striking a bridge, overcorrected, traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a bridge and guardrail.

Crisp was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Valley Township EMS and then to Grant Medical Center by Med flight with serious injuries. The passengers, Patsy Crip, 87 and Pamela Crips, 59, of Portsmouth Ohio were transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Valley Township EMS and then to Grant Medical Center by med flight with serious injuries.

Email newsletter signup

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Valley Township Fire Department and EMS.

This crash remains under investigation.