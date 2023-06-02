Special needs fishing event set for Saturday

Published 3:55 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Mackynzie Lyncoln smiles after making her first catch at the Special Needs Youth Sportsmen fishing event in Fayette Township in 2019 (The Tribune | Heath Harrison)

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP — Special Needs Youth Sportsmen will be hosting their annual spring Fishing Derby event on Saturday

Lawrence County Commissioner Mike Finley, who serves on the SNYS board, reminded the public of the event at this week’s meeting of the commission.

Finley said there is no cost for the event and equipment will be provided. He said those who want to take part can meet at the Tractor Supply lot in South Point, where a caravan will leave for the nearby lake, on private property in Fayette Township, at about 8 a.m.

“We guarantee you will have a good time,” he said.

