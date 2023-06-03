Annual Run By The River race drawing near Published 10:43 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

RUSSELL, Ky. – The 46th Kiwanis Run By The River is just around the corner.

And the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. is preparing to welcome runners to downtown Russell on Saturday, June 10 for the 5K and 10K competitive runs as well as a 5K walk. The races are set to begin at 8:30 a.m., in front of the Russell Fire Station.

Registration is under way on two web sites: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/72659 or https://tristateracer.com/race/12181. Registrations completed by midnight June 7 qualify for a reduced rate of $30; after that and on race day registrations will be $35.

Email newsletter signup

The races serve as a fundraiser for the East Greenup Kiwanis Club with money earned going toward such community projects as Thanksgiving food baskets for at least 50 families, sponsorship of Key Clubs at Raceland-Worthington and Russell high schools, and annual contributions to the county’s three schools Family Resource Centers, Shop with a Cop and the Greenup library’s summer reading program.

The races are considered among the best in the Tri-State area and race director Tim Gearhart said, “I think we have everything organized to put on a first class event.”

Run By The River offers competitive runs in both men’s and women’s divisions for the 5K and 10K races. Walkers will receive times and a finisher medal.

Trophies are given to the first and second place finishers for men or women in both the 5K and 10K races. Medals are given to the top three finishers in age catgories that start at 9 and under and run to 80 and over in five year intervals starting with 10-14 (men’s and women’s divisions in both 5K and 10K events).

All registered runners will receive a Run By The River t-shirt which will be mailed about 10 days after the race.

Race day registration will open at 7:00 a.m. at the Russell Senior Citizens Center. Preregistered runners will need to check in to pick up their race bibs.

Races start in front of the Russell Fire Department at 8:30. The race course follows Bellefonte Street to Clinton, out Clinton to the river, up the river road to Houston Street, out Houston then behind the fire station to Etna, then along the River Road toward Worthington.

5K runners turn around on the River Road and come back to Russell; 10K runners follow the course through Worthington then back to Russell. Water stations are located at the 5K turnaround, on Fisher Street in Worthington and at the finish line.

Bananas will be available at the finish line as will pizza from Giovanni’s in Flatwoods.

Additional information is available by contacting race director Tim Gearhart at timgearhart204@att.net or at 740-532-9688. You can also follow Run By The River on Facebook, where results will be posted after the race.