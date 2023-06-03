EDITORIAL: Staging a summer return Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

The return of the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival is a week away.

The event, organized by Ironton-based nonprofit Third and Center, will start at 9 a.m. on the city’s riverfront and will run throughout the evening.

In addition to a line-up of live music acts, the festival will feature food and craft vendors, community yoga, fishing instruction for children and more.

Email newsletter signup

Last year’s event, which was made possible through a grant Third and Center received, proved to be a popular draw, so organizers have decided to repeat the experience and build on it.

The festival is just one of many things the nonprofit has done in the city, with an aim on promoting the arts and beautification in Ironton and the county.

Their most recent project was redoing the crosswalks in downtown, which were completed in time for last week’s big parade. We are glad to see Summer Solstice back and encourage the public to check it out.