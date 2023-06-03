McDaniel takes 3rd in the 100M, Montgomery 5th in the 400M at state meet Published 8:29 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

By Jim Walker

COLUMBUS — It was the M&M Show.

Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ junior track standouts McDaniel and Montgomery were on the podium in the second day of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division 3 state track meet but the only singing they were doing was the sounds of success.

McDaniel ran a blistering 12.35 seconds to take third place behind Calvert’s Leah Smith at 12.11 seconds and Dalton’s Brianna Chenevey at 12.13.

McDaniel had the fourth best time in the preliminaries but moved up in the finals.

Montgomery came away with a fifth place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.99 with was faster than her preliminary times of 59.07 seconds.

Montgomery and McDaniel joined Olivia Kingrey and Laura Hamm on the 4×100-meter relay team that ran in the preliminaries on Friday but did not reach the finals.

Hamm ran in the 1600 meters and finished 12th with a 5:21.43 time.

The South Point Pointers’ 4×200 relay also made the awards stand as the quartet of Davin Heckard, Joey Bloebaum, Elijah Wilburn and Kane LeBlanc finished 5th with a 1:28.81 clocking.

Cleveland Glenville had the winning time of 1:26.68.

Bloebaum made the podium individually as he finished 8th in the 200-meter dash with a 22.24 time.

Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ senior Emily Duncan was 14th in the long jump with a leap of 16.9. Duncan has signed with the University of Rio Grande.