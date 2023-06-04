OHSAA state baseball pairings Published 9:28 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After crowning state champions in softball, lacrosse and track and field on Saturday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for this week’s baseball state tournament at Canal Park in Akron. The state tournament begins Thursday morning at the home of the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Tickets for all state tournament games are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

All 12 games from the baseball state tournament will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network (subscription) and the OHSAA Radio Network. State tournament information and links to the broadcasts and live stats are available on the baseball state tournament coverage page: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/2023-Baseball/2023-Baseball-State-Tournament-Coverage

2023 Baseball State Tournament Pairings

All games at Canal Park, Akron.

Home team listed first.

All games live on NFHS Network and OHSAA Radio Network.

Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association State Poll released May 22.

Division I

No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (29-3) vs. No. 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3-1), Thurs., 10 a.m.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (22-10) vs. No. 10 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (27-4), Thurs., 1 p.m.

Division I State Championship Game: Sat., June 10 at 10 a.m.

Division IV

No. 5 Russia (25-6) vs. No. 4 St. Henry (24-6), Thurs., 4 p.m.

No. 3 Tiffin Calvert (29-2) vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland (28-1), Thurs., 7 p.m.

Division IV State Championship Game: Sat., June 10 at 1 p.m.

Division II

No. 7 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (27-5) vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston (19-11), Fri., 10 a.m.

No. 5 Washington Court House Washington (27-1) vs. Ontario (16-14), Fri., 1 p.m.

Division II State Championship Game: Sat., June 10 at 4 p.m.

Division III

Apple Creek Waynedale (22-9) vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills (22-10), Fri., 4 p.m.

No. 20 Heath (22-8) vs. Cadiz Harrison Central (19-12), Fri., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship Game: Sat., June 10 at 7 p.m.