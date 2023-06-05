46th annual Run By The River set for Saturday Published 10:52 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

The 46th annual Kiwanis Run By The River is this Saturday in downtown Russell.

The starting gun for the 5K and 10K runs and 5K walk will sound at 8:30 a.m. sharp in front of the Russell Fire Station.

Run By The River is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County and is the club’s biggest fund raiser for the numerous youth programs it sponsors each year.

Race day registration will begin at 7 a.m. in the parking area next to the Russell Senior Citizens Center. Runners can register through Thursday for $30 on either https://register.chronotrack.com/r/72659 or https://tristateracer.com/race/12181.

Registration on race day will be $35.

Run By The River offers competitive runs in both men’s and women’s divisions for the 5K and 10K races. Walkers will receive times and a finisher medal.

Trophies are awarded to the first and second place finishers for men and women in both the 5K and 10K races. Medals are given to the top three finishers in age categories that start at 9 and under and run to 80 and over in five year intervals starting with 10-14 (men’s and women’s divisions in both 5K and 10K events).

All registered runners will receive a Run By The River t-shirt which will be mailed about 10 days after the race.